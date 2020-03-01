Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIMT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.59 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Aimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $23.81 on Friday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Md Adelman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,645,900. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMT. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,084,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after acquiring an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,876,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,269,000 after buying an additional 463,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,202,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,702,000 after buying an additional 484,906 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,154,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 663,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,667,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,798,000 after buying an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

