Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Trading Down 5.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) traded down 5.8% on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $22.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Alexander & Baldwin traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $18.74, 25,653 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,131,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 275,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 902,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 368,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 589,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 46,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile (NYSE:ALEX)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.