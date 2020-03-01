Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.12% of Allergan worth $77,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGN. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Allergan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allergan by 28.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGN opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.72.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.