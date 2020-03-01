Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Up 11.1% in February

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 266,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Almaden Minerals by 308.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter.

AAU stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.82.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

