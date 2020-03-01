Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,315.87. The company has a market capitalization of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

