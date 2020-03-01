Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

