Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KBC Group NV’s 7th Largest Position

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $208,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total transaction of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,986.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

