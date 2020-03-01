Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Claybrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,586.57 and a twelve month high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,986.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price target (up from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

