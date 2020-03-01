Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,713 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target (up from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,883.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,986.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,834.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

