American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 976.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG opened at $92.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. American Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $91.07 and a 52-week high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

