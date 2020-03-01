American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 393,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87. American Public Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

