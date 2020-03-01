Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADI opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $127.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,420 shares of company stock worth $11,690,387 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.59.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

