Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MMSI. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $19.50 and a 12-month high of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 803.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.