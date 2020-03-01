Analysts Offer Predictions for Centennial Resource Development Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.96.

CDEV opened at $2.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $589.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $10.95.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $45,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,873 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $7,818,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

