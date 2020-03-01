Analysts Set Expectations for AK Steel Holding Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AK Steel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AK Steel’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AK Steel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

NYSE AKS opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $732.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 3.06. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 512,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 405,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,079,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after acquiring an additional 55,915 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AK Steel by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

