Analyzing Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Optibase (OTCMKTS:OBAS)

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Optibase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia SE Depository Receipt 43.56% 6.83% 2.71% Optibase -10.37% -2.26% -0.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vonovia SE Depository Receipt and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia SE Depository Receipt $3.20 billion 8.87 $2.68 billion $2.65 11.04 Optibase $16.61 million 3.43 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt has higher revenue and earnings than Optibase.

Summary

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt beats Optibase on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vonovia SE Depository Receipt Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

