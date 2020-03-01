AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Position Raised by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 56,738 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.80% of AngioDynamics worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $11.49 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $428.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.