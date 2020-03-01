Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.77, but opened at $60.21. Anheuser Busch Inbev shares last traded at $56.48, with a volume of 5,918,819 shares.

The consumer goods maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,177 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,331 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 4.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

