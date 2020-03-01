Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Boosted by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $57,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after purchasing an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,301,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

