ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.30.

NYSE ABR opened at $12.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a current ratio of 15.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 42.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

