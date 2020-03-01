ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ArcBest worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. ArcBest Corp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $493.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $717.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.85 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARCB. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens decreased their target price on ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

