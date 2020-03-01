Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

TSE:AR opened at C$1.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $232.20 million and a P/E ratio of -67.89. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.87.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

