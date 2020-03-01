Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “reduce” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AML. Evercore ISI began coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 390 ($5.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 533 ($7.01) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 533.69 ($7.02).

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 338 ($4.45) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 436.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 489.28. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,374.40 ($18.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $770.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.60.

In related news, insider Mahmoud Samy Mohamed Ali El Sayed sold 2,782,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.49), for a total value of £13,715,575.52 ($18,042,061.98).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.