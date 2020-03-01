ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) vs. Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Critical Comparison

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get ATIF alerts:

This table compares ATIF and Information Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATIF N/A N/A N/A Information Services Group 0.15% 5.60% 2.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ATIF and Information Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A Information Services Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Information Services Group has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.84%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than ATIF.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ATIF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Information Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Information Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ATIF and Information Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATIF $3.08 million 27.33 $430,000.00 N/A N/A Information Services Group $275.77 million 0.55 $5.68 million $0.22 14.41

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Summary

Information Services Group beats ATIF on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region. The company was formerly known as Asia Times Holdings Limited and changed its name to ATIF Holdings Limited in March 2019. ATIF Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc. engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries. The company was founded by Michael P. Connors in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for ATIF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATIF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.