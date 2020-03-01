AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.15% of AutoZone worth $42,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in AutoZone by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in AutoZone by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,260.43.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,032.51 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $916.85 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,089.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.12 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.