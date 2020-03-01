Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avanos Medical by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

