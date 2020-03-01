Avista Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Williams Capital Forecasts (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) – Williams Capital issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Williams Capital analyst C. Ellinghaus forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Williams Capital has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Williams Capital also issued estimates for Avista’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $364.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.18. Avista has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.10%.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Avista by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

