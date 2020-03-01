Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Major Shareholder Buys $19,999,998.75 in Stock

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 5,333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,577,380 shares in the company, valued at $69,665,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $5.57. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.16. Research analysts forecast that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.18.

About Axovant Gene Therapies

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

