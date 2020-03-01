AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 184,935 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 2.11% of AXT worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AXT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 25.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $3.48 on Friday. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $4.70 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

