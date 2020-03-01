B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of L Brands in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush increased their price target on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. L Brands has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 113.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 85,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 107,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in L Brands by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,574 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in L Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.