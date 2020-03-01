Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) PT Lowered to C$102.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$104.83.

TSE BMO opened at C$91.21 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$88.24 and a one year high of C$106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.3000011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total transaction of C$32,699.11. Also, Senior Officer Mona Elizabeth Malone sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$101.22, for a total transaction of C$541,234.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,822.41.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

