Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$78.90.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$70.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.62. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$67.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.