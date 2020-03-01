Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Short Interest Update

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the January 30th total of 79,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.58.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $217,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 96,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 45,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.