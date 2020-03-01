Barclays Cuts Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Price Target to GBX 205

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSTG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) price target (down from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 197.38 ($2.60).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. Hastings Group has a 12 month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 182.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 184.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

In related news, insider Toby van der Meer bought 31,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

