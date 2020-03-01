Barclays Trims WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Target Price to GBX 175

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 215.82 ($2.84).

LON MRW opened at GBX 171.25 ($2.25) on Thursday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 232.70 ($3.06). The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 193.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

