Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 43,924 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 727.6% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,975 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,324,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,941,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAX stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $72.42 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

