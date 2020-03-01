Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $12,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $237.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.35 and its 200 day moving average is $258.94. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.38.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

