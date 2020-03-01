Berenberg Bank Increases UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Price Target to GBX 1,450

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,425 ($18.75) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UNITE Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,217.50 ($16.02).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

Shares of UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 1,133 ($14.90) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.55. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 888 ($11.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.38.

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.