BidaskClub Downgrades Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 6.39%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $565,887.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,687.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1,153.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.