BidaskClub Downgrades Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Strong Sell

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VNOM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.33. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $62,125.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.