BidaskClub Downgrades Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Strong Sell

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.87 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.64 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

