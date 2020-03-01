BidaskClub Upgrades Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $471.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,674 shares of company stock worth $959,959. Company insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

