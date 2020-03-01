BidaskClub Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PINC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.97. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $40.13.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. Premier’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Premier by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Premier by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

