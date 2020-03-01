BidaskClub Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $444.14.

REGN stock opened at $444.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $470.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total transaction of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

