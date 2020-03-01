BidaskClub Upgrades Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) to “Buy”

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO opened at $11.47 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

