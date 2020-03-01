BidaskClub Upgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to “Hold”

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $86.20 on Friday. Utah Medical Products has a twelve month low of $76.60 and a twelve month high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.09 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.39.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter.

In other Utah Medical Products news, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $62,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

