BidaskClub Upgrades WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to “Hold”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WDFC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

WD-40 stock opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $153.91 and a 52-week high of $199.48.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.00 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 36.50%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 621.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $11,257,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

