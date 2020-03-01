BidaskClub Upgrades ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to “Sell”

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZIOP. ValuEngine raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.60.

ZIOP stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $541.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $7.25.

In related news, President David M. Md Mauney sold 22,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $101,892.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 195,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert Hadfield sold 16,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $76,681.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,271.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,401 shares of company stock worth $930,154 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

