Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $62,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 14.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 851,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,263,000 after buying an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,370,000 after buying an additional 39,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.39 on Friday. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

