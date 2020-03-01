BMO Capital Markets Raises Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$130.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KXS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Pi Financial upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$108.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$125.00.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at C$112.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$96.09. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 163.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

